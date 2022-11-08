This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
This is Aston Martin Valhalla supercar

Valhalla as per Norse mythology means the hall of slain warriors

The Aston Martin Valhalla is a driver-focused, production-reality supercar

This supercar is a mid-engine model

The Valhalla features an eight-speed, dual clutch automatic gearbox 

It sports a 4.0-litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 engine with three motors

The PHEV powertrain generates power output of 937 hp and 1,000 Nm torque

It can sprint to 100 kmph speed from zero in 2.3 seconds

It has a top speed of 330 kmph
