This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology

This is Aston Martin Valhalla supercar
Valhalla as per Norse mythology means the hall of slain warriors
The Aston Martin Valhalla is a driver-focused, production-reality supercar
This supercar is a mid-engine model
The Valhalla features an eight-speed, dual clutch automatic gearbox
It sports a 4.0-litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 engine with three motors
The PHEV powertrain generates power output of 937 hp and 1,000 Nm torque
It can sprint to 100 kmph speed from zero in 2.3 seconds
It has a top speed of 330 kmph