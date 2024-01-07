This small hatchback is among one of the leading revenue churners for the automaker
In an attempt to boost its sales, Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹45,000 discount on the WagonR hatchback
The MY2023 model is fetching up to ₹45,000 discount, while the MY2024 model is available with up to ₹35,000 discount
The MY2023 WagonR is available with cash discount of up to ₹25,000, while the MY2024 model is fetching up to ₹15,000 discount
Maruti Suzuki is also offering up to ₹20,000 exchange bonus on WagonR
The hatchback is available in India at a starting price of ₹5.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
The car is available in nine different colour options including two dual-tone themes
WagonR is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options
Availability of CNG powertrain, manual and AMT gearbox options increased its appeal