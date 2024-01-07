Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most popular cars in India

Published Jan 07, 2024

This small hatchback is among one of the leading revenue churners for the automaker

In an attempt to boost its sales, Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 45,000 discount on the WagonR hatchback

The MY2023 model is fetching up to 45,000 discount, while the MY2024 model is available with up to 35,000 discount

The MY2023 WagonR is available with cash discount of up to 25,000, while the MY2024 model is fetching up to 15,000 discount

Maruti Suzuki is also offering up to 20,000 exchange bonus on WagonR

The hatchback is available in India at a starting price of 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The car is available in nine different colour options including two dual-tone themes

WagonR is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options

Availability of CNG powertrain, manual and AMT gearbox options increased its appeal
