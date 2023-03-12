These Rolls-Royce Cullinans flaunt their bold colours 

Rolls-Royce has created a bespoke collection constituting of a few models of Cullinan
This series is inspired by the world of high fashion
The ultra-premium brand has developed eight Cullinans which reflect bold styling and colours
Each collection includes two interior colourways along accent colours like Lime Green or Peony Pink
The fascia of these luxury cars has been finished with detailed handwoven stainless-steel fabric
One of these models comes with Starlight Tailgate, a feature which gives an ambience of the Starlight Headliner in the interior
There are about 192 illuminated stars that have been incorporated into the perforated leather
The team took 22 hours to complete this feature
There is also collection of matching luggage designed to complement each of the interior themes