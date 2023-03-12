These Rolls-Royce Cullinans flaunt their bold colours 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 12, 2023

Rolls-Royce has created a bespoke collection constituting of a few models of Cullinan

This series is inspired by the world of high fashion

The ultra-premium brand has developed eight Cullinans which reflect bold styling and colours

Each collection includes two interior colourways along accent colours like Lime Green or Peony Pink

The fascia of these luxury cars has been finished with detailed handwoven stainless-steel fabric

One of these models comes with Starlight Tailgate, a feature which gives an ambience of the Starlight Headliner in the interior 

There are about 192 illuminated stars that have been incorporated into the perforated leather

The team took 22 hours to complete this feature

There is also collection of  matching luggage designed to complement each of the interior themes
