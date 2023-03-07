Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration with Iris van Herpen
The car is based on Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended
The car sports a unique exterior paint
It has been named after the Dutch fashion designer's 2018 collection
It retains basic silhouette as standard Phantom Extended but gets bespoke exterior colour theme
The one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a special body decal
Dimensionally and mechanically it remains same as the Phantom Extended
The British car marquee has not revealed the pricing detail of the bespoke Phantom
Its cabin gets a special handmade headliner with hundreds of cuts