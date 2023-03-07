Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a bespoke car influenced by contemporary fashion

Published Mar 07, 2023

Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration with Iris van Herpen

The car is based on Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended

The car sports a unique exterior paint

It has been named after the Dutch fashion designer's 2018 collection

It retains basic silhouette as standard Phantom Extended but gets bespoke exterior colour theme

The one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a special body decal

Dimensionally and mechanically it remains same as the Phantom Extended

The British car marquee has not revealed the pricing detail of the bespoke Phantom

Its cabin gets a special handmade headliner with hundreds of cuts
