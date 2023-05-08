These Maruti Suzuki cars to come with discounts this month 

Maruti Suzuki is offering some big discounts and offers on select models
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a discount of ₹35,000 on its petrol manual variants which are STD, LXi, VXi and VXi+
A corporate discount of ₹7,000 and an exchange rate of ₹15,000 are also available on these trims
Maruti Wagon R too comes with a discount of ₹35,000 on its petrol-powered manual versions
Corporate discounts of ₹6,000 and exchange bonus of ₹20,000 are available on these variants
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with an overall benefit of ₹56,000
This benefit includes cash discount of ₹35,000, corporate discount of ₹6,000 and exchange bonus of ₹15,000
Benefit of about ₹52,000 is being offered on manual, automatic petrol as well as CNG variants of Maruti Swift
Discounts on manual variants of Celerio goes up to ₹51,000 which includes ₹30,000 cashback, corporate discount of ₹6,000 and exchange bonus of ₹15,000