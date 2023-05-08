These Maruti Suzuki cars to come with discounts this month 

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published May 08, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is offering some big discounts and offers on select models

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a discount of 35,000 on its petrol manual variants which are STD, LXi, VXi and VXi+

A corporate discount of 7,000 and an exchange rate of 15,000 are also available on these trims

Maruti Wagon R too comes with a discount of 35,000 on its petrol-powered manual versions

Corporate discounts of 6,000 and exchange bonus of 20,000 are available on these variants

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with an overall benefit of 56,000

This benefit includes cash discount of 35,000, corporate discount of 6,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000 

Benefit of about 52,000 is being offered on manual, automatic petrol as well as CNG variants of Maruti Swift

Discounts on manual variants of Celerio goes up to 51,000 which includes 30,000 cashback, corporate discount of 6,000 and exchange bonus of 15,000 
