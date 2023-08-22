Here are some popular cars that are sold in India and unexpectedly scored very poor safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the popular models in India but it comes with only 1-star Global NCAP rating
Bearing the legacy of the Maruti 800, Alto K10 is one of the most unsafe cars in India with only 2-star GNCAP rating
An all-time bestseller in India, Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback scored only 2-star rating in Global NCAP crash test
A popular upmarket hatchback in India from Hyundai, the i10 Nios scored only 2-star in Global NCAP crash test
Despite being highly popular and one of the bestselling SUVs in India, Hyundai Creta is low on safety with just 3-star GNCAP rating
Hyundai Creta's rebadged and restyled sibling Kia Seltos too replicate the same Global NCAP safety rating at just 3-star
Renault Kwid is one of the successful cars from the automaker in India, but low on safety with just 1-star Global NCAP rating
Maruti Suzuki has seen positive sales result with S-Presso, but the micro-SUV styled car is low on safety