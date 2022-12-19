These five cars in India come with captain seats 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a six-seater car that offers captain seats in the middle
The Maruti XL6 comes with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the Ertiga
Toyota Innova Crysta with its seven-seat offering provides captain seats for the passengers
The model comes in petrol and diesel variants
The three-row SUV, MG Hector Plus comes in seven-seat and six-seat layout with captain seats
The price of this SUV stands at ₹17.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV that comes in petrol and diesel variants with captain seats is one of the most affordable SUVs
Kia Carens launched a year ago also offers captain seats in its six or seven-seat configuration