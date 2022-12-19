These five cars in India come with captain seats 

Published Dec 19, 2022

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a six-seater car that offers captain seats in the middle

The Maruti XL6 comes with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the Ertiga

Toyota Innova Crysta with its seven-seat offering provides captain seats for the passengers

The model comes in petrol and diesel variants

The three-row SUV, MG Hector Plus comes in seven-seat and six-seat layout with captain seats 

The price of this SUV stands at 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV that comes in petrol and diesel variants with captain seats is one of the most affordable SUVs 

Kia Carens launched a year ago also offers captain seats in its six or seven-seat configuration
