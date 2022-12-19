At least 17 cars are slated to be axed in India in 2023 due to new emission rule

Published Dec 19, 2022

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the key models facing extinction next year

Toyota Innova Crysta too is facing extinction due to the new emission norm

The small entry-level cars and diesel cars will be most impacted by the new emission norm

Hyundai would discontinue the i20 Diesel and Verna Diesel

Honda would ditch the City Diesel, Amaze Diesel, Jazz and WR-V

Mahindra will discontinue models like Marazzo, KUV100, Alturas G4

These cares would be discontinued owing to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE), set to be kicked in from April 2023

Automakers will have to equip their cars with RDE device and upgrade the microchips to monitor real time emission

RDE is described as second phase of BS-6 emission norms in India whose first phase kicked in 2020
