Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the key models facing extinction next year
Toyota Innova Crysta too is facing extinction due to the new emission norm
The small entry-level cars and diesel cars will be most impacted by the new emission norm
Hyundai would discontinue the i20 Diesel and Verna Diesel
Honda would ditch the City Diesel, Amaze Diesel, Jazz and WR-V
Mahindra will discontinue models like Marazzo, KUV100, Alturas G4
These cares would be discontinued owing to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE), set to be kicked in from April 2023
Automakers will have to equip their cars with RDE device and upgrade the microchips to monitor real time emission
RDE is described as second phase of BS-6 emission norms in India whose first phase kicked in 2020