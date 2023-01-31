These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 31, 2023

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle segment is getting significant attention from consumers

The company has given a glimpse at some very exciting models & we feel five of these ought to make debut soon

The Tata Altroz Racer, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is a sporty hatchback which customers are eagerly waiting for

This model is likely to come next year

The CNG version of Altroz is one more much-awaited model from the automaker

Tata Motors is yet to confirm an EV version of Punch but if it comes, it will be based on a new Sigma architecture

Harrier EV has been the talk of the town and could further bolster Tata's electric ambitions

This EV will likely offer range over 400 kms 

Tata Curvv is another highly anticipated EV that may hit the Indian market either next year or in 2025  
