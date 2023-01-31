These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle segment is getting significant attention from consumers
The company has given a glimpse at some very exciting models & we feel five of these ought to make debut soon
The Tata Altroz Racer, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is a sporty hatchback which customers are eagerly waiting for
This model is likely to come next year
The CNG version of Altroz is one more much-awaited model from the automaker
Tata Motors is yet to confirm an EV version of Punch but if it comes, it will be based on a new Sigma architecture
Harrier EV has been the talk of the town and could further bolster Tata's electric ambitions
This EV will likely offer range over 400 kms
Tata Curvv is another highly anticipated EV that may hit the Indian market either next year or in 2025