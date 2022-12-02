These customised BMW bikes are a rider's dream 

The BMW Motorrad Germany customising contest is back
This R 18 in bobber style packs a real punch
The R 18 Tansanit Titan is all about classic style and elegance
This classic BMW R 90 S in Daytona is too stylish to be true
The BMW R 18 in Bloody Sunrise has got some bad boy biker vibes
This R 18 looks like Thor's personal ride to Asgard!
Doesn't this one make you want to go on a really long ride?
This old school black R 18 can be the real OG!
Members of the customisation community can vote for their favourite model and the winner will be announced after December 11