These customised BMW bikes are a rider's dream 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 02, 2022

The BMW Motorrad Germany customising contest is back 

This R 18 in bobber style packs a real punch 

The R 18 Tansanit Titan is all about classic style and elegance 

This classic BMW R 90 S in Daytona is too stylish to be true

The BMW R 18 in Bloody Sunrise has got some bad boy biker vibes 

This R 18 looks like Thor's personal ride to Asgard!

Doesn't this one make you want to go on a really long ride?

This old school black R 18 can be the real OG!

Members of the customisation community can vote for their favourite model and the winner will be announced after December 11
