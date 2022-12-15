Maruti Suzuki Alto is India's bestselling car
The Alto is available with both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options
Both the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K10 are available under ₹5 lakh
Alto and Alto K10 are available at ₹3.39 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh starting prices, respectively
Both the Alto and Alto K10 come available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG options
Powered by the Alto K10's 1.0-litre engine, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso too is available at a starting price of ₹4.25 lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a micro-SUV like stance and a practical vibe
Renault Kwid breaks Maruti Suzuki's monopoly in the sub- ₹5 lakh segment
Renault Kwid is available in both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options