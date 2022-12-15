Cars under 5 lakh is a highly Googled keyword in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

Maruti Suzuki Alto is India's bestselling car

The Alto is available with both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options

Both the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K10 are available under 5 lakh

Alto and Alto K10 are available at 3.39 lakh and 3.99 lakh starting prices, respectively

Both the Alto and Alto K10 come available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG options

Powered by the Alto K10's 1.0-litre engine, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso too is available at a starting price of 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a micro-SUV like stance and a practical vibe

Renault Kwid breaks Maruti Suzuki's monopoly in the sub- 5 lakh segment

Renault Kwid is available in both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options
