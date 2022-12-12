ANPR or Automatic Number Plate Reader is a camera aided system that is more advanced than FASTag toll collection system
ANPR cameras on highways can capture the number plate details of a vehicle
The camera then sends signal to a centralised system that deducts money from the vehicle owner's linked bank account
Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has proposed implementation of ANPR across India
MoRTH claims that ANPR is more efficient than FASTag and it would reduce congestion in toll plazas across India
Currently, 97 per cent of India's total national highway toll collection happen through FASTag
Despite such high penetration of FASTag, congestion takes place in various toll plazas
ANPR could reduce that congestion and make highway travel smoother for vehicle owners
A drawback of ANPR is that these cameras can read only OEM-fitted number plates