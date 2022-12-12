Toll plazas across India could go obsolete due to ANPR cameras

Published Dec 12, 2022

ANPR or Automatic Number Plate Reader is a camera aided system that is more advanced than FASTag toll collection system

ANPR cameras on highways can capture the number plate details of a vehicle

The camera then sends signal to a centralised system that deducts money from the vehicle owner's linked bank account

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has proposed implementation of ANPR across India

MoRTH claims that ANPR is more efficient than FASTag and it would reduce congestion in toll plazas across India

Currently, 97 per cent of India's total national highway toll collection happen through FASTag

Despite such high penetration of FASTag, congestion takes place in various toll plazas

ANPR could reduce that congestion and make highway travel smoother for vehicle owners

A drawback of ANPR is that these cameras can read only OEM-fitted number plates
