HT Auto
Home Auto News India May Have A New Toll Collecting System Soon: Here's What You Need To Know

India may have a new toll-collecting system soon: Here's what you need to know

After the implementation of RFID based toll collection system through FASTag across India, the central government is now mulling the idea of bringing another significant change in the country's highway toll collection process.The central government has been mulling the idea of replacing the conventional toll plazas with a camera-aided toll collection system that can read number plates on the vehicles. These cameras will be known as Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2022, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With the implementation of new ANPR, conventional toll plazas could be things of past. (AP)
With the implementation of new ANPR, conventional toll plazas could be things of past. (AP)
With the implementation of new ANPR, conventional toll plazas could be things of past. (AP)
With the implementation of new ANPR, conventional toll plazas could be things of past.

Also Read : This state gets its first FASTag-enabled parking system

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) claims the main objective of setting up these cameras is to reduce the waiting time for vehicles at the toll plazas. Currently, around 97 per cent of toll collection across India is happening through FASTag, and people at the toll plazas still feel the congestion. Setting up the ANPR cameras would possibly reduce the congestion at the toll plazas, as MoRTH has hinted.

Before the central government implements the new toll collection system, here is all you need to know about it.

How ANPR works?

As MoRTH has revealed, all the toll plazas across the country will be removed from the national highways. Instead of the toll plazas, ANPR will be installed, which will read the number plate of the vehicle and deduct the toll amount from the vehicle owner's linked bank account. The system will equip the entry and exit points with ANPR cameras to capture the photo of vehicles' number plates. The last and final ANPR camera will signal the system to deduct the toll amount from the vehicle owner's linked bank account.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

How efficient is ANPR?

While ANPR sounds promising to make the national highways smoother for vehicles, there are some doubts. The camera would be able to read the number plates of those vehicles only that came after 2019 and were registered by the cameras. This is because the government of India, in 2019, came up with the idea of requiring passenger vehicles to have OEM-fitted number plates, not aftermarket ones. The ANPR cameras can only read these company-fitted number plates. This leaves a large number of vehicles out of the ambit of the proposed toll collection system.

There are some other loopholes as well. The Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras could find reading challenging when the number plate exceeds the nine-digit registration number. In India, many vehicle owners tend to use names or other texts on the number plate, which makes the plate look clumsy and difficult to read for the ANPR.

Apart from that, on the trucks, the number plates are often hidden or soiled in a manner that makes reading them difficult even with bare eyes. ANPR could find reading this tough, making the toll collection for such vehicles extremely difficult. Also, under the ANPR, there is no provision to penalise vehicle owners who try to skip the toll plazas without paying the tax.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: FASTag
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
This city plans to train firefighters on how to specifically control EV fires
This city plans to train firefighters on how to specifically control EV fires

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city