These are the most affordable cars in India with ADAS feature

Cars in India are usually offered with level-1 or level-2 ADAS technology
Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable car one can buy which comes with ADAS feature
Mahindra XUV 3XO variants with ADAS comes at a price of Rs 11.99 lakh
Hyundai Venue is placed at three on the list offering ADAS in variants priced from ₹12.44 lakh
Honda City is the most affordable sedan in India which offers ADAS at a price of ₹12.70 lakh
Kia has added ADAS feature in the new Sonet variants with starting price of ₹14.55 lakh
Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, also offers ADAS tech in variants priced from ₹14.69 lakh
Honda Elevate SUV is one of the most affordable cars to offer ADAS at price starting from ₹15.20 lakh
MG Astor one of the first cars in India to be introduced with ADAS, comes at a price of Rs