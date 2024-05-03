These are the most affordable cars in India with ADAS feature

May 03, 2024

Cars in India are usually offered with level-1 or level-2 ADAS technology

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable car one can buy which comes with ADAS feature

Mahindra XUV  3XO variants with ADAS comes at a price of Rs 11.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue is placed at three on the list offering ADAS in variants priced from 12.44 lakh

Honda City is the most affordable sedan in India which offers ADAS at a price of 12.70 lakh

Kia has added ADAS feature in the new Sonet variants with starting price of 14.55 lakh

Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, also offers ADAS tech in variants priced from 14.69 lakh

Honda Elevate SUV is one of the most affordable cars to offer ADAS at price starting from 15.20 lakh

MG Astor one of the first cars in India to be introduced with ADAS, comes at a price of Rs 
