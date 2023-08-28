Volvo C40 Recharge is one of the upcoming cars in September 2023 in India
The luxury EV is slated to launch in India on September 4
Honda Elevate too is slated to launch on the same day
Elevate is the next major launch in India from Honda
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance is another car launching in India next month
This performance car is slated to launch on September 7
Mercedes-Benz EQE is another luxury electric SUV coming to India next month
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is slated to go on sale in India on September 15
Tata Nexon and Nexon EV are also set to receive its facelifted iteration next month
The SUV is expected to break cover on September 14