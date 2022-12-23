These anniversary-special BMW MINIs are inspired by the sea

BMW MINI is celebrating 30 years of the open-top MINI four-seater models
MINI Convertible has created Seaside Edition models to mark the anniversary
BMW MINI presents the two models in Caribbean Aqua and Nanuq White exterior colours
The Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible is available as the Cooper
It features a 2.0-litre with twin-power turbo technology engine capable of churning power output of 178 hp
The models sit on 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke design
It comes with the latest generation of the MINI operating system that optimises quick control of the vehicle functions
The trim strips on the vehicle doors in these models comes with two white stripes and Seaside lettering
The interiors also offer comfortable knee rolls and armrests in the doors