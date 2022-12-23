These anniversary-special BMW MINIs are inspired by the sea

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 23, 2022

BMW MINI is celebrating 30 years of the open-top MINI four-seater models

MINI Convertible has created Seaside Edition models to mark the anniversary

BMW MINI presents the two models in Caribbean Aqua and Nanuq White exterior colours  

The Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible is available as the Cooper

It features a 2.0-litre with twin-power turbo technology engine capable of churning power output of 178 hp

The models sit on 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke design 

It comes with the latest generation of the MINI operating system that optimises quick control of the vehicle functions 

The trim strips on the vehicle doors in these models comes with two white stripes and Seaside lettering 

The interiors also offer comfortable knee rolls and armrests in the doors 
