Love go-karting? This BMW MINI guarantees the experience

The BMW MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is small yet quite powerful
It comes with a four-cylinder turbo engine mated with 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission
The engine churns power output up to 306 hp and a peak torque of 450 Nm
The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman turns in an acceleration of zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds
The car provides a boot space of 1250 litres
The LED rear lights in the car sports the design of Union Jack
BMW MINI informs the all-wheel drive system plays a central role in optimising the car's traction and driving stability
The interior offers a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a redesigned graphical display