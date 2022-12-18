Love go-karting? This BMW MINI guarantees the experience

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2022

The BMW MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is small yet quite powerful

It comes with a four-cylinder turbo engine mated with 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission

The engine churns power output up to 306 hp and a peak torque of 450 Nm

The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman turns in an acceleration of zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds

The car provides a boot space of 1250 litres

The LED rear lights in the car sports the design of Union Jack 

BMW MINI informs the all-wheel drive system plays a central role in optimising the car's traction and driving stability

The interior offers a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a redesigned graphical display
