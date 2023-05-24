These 5 cars are set to launch in India in June

Published May 24, 2023

As many as four SUVs are slated for launch/debut next month

These include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter 

Bookings for all three have already started

Maruti Jimny will officially launch in the first week of June

 Honda Elevate SUV will officially launch on June 6

Hyundai Exter will likely make official debut next month and launch in following weeks

Mercedes-Benz is also expected to drive in two models in June

The EQS SUV is likely to be introduced next month

Besides this, Mercedes will also launch the AMG version of the SL 55 Roadster on June 22
