These 5 cars are set to launch in India in June

As many as four SUVs are slated for launch/debut next month
These include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter
Bookings for all three have already started
Maruti Jimny will officially launch in the first week of June
Honda Elevate SUV will officially launch on June 6
Hyundai Exter will likely make official debut next month and launch in following weeks
Mercedes-Benz is also expected to drive in two models in June
The EQS SUV is likely to be introduced next month
Besides this, Mercedes will also launch the AMG version of the SL 55 Roadster on June 22