The year of bespoke projects for Bentley

When it comes to bespoke projects, Bentley always has the answer

The current year became a milestone for the marque as it received over 500 personal commission projects  

Bentley says the demand for customised content has increased fivefold since 2018

Bentley's 500th commission work shows off a new colour! 

It is a Flying Spur S Hybrid donning a new blue exterior colour called Spark

It has been created for a UK customer

This year Bentley also created the bespoke Ominous Collection featuring different phases of the moon

The Mulliner Design team responsible for commission projects was established in 2014

The team shares demand for satin paint finishes, intricate inlays and embroidery is on the raise 
