The year of bespoke projects for Bentley

When it comes to bespoke projects, Bentley always has the answer
The current year became a milestone for the marque as it received over 500 personal commission projects
Bentley says the demand for customised content has increased fivefold since 2018
Bentley's 500th commission work shows off a new colour!
It is a Flying Spur S Hybrid donning a new blue exterior colour called Spark
It has been created for a UK customer
This year Bentley also created the bespoke Ominous Collection featuring different phases of the moon
The Mulliner Design team responsible for commission projects was established in 2014
The team shares demand for satin paint finishes, intricate inlays and embroidery is on the raise