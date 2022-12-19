This Bentley series from 1920s is pure vintage beauty 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 19, 2022

Bentley is bringing back its iconic Speed Six models in an exclusive Continuation Series of 12 cars

These cars are identical to the Bentley racers that won Le Mans in 1929 and 1930, both in terms of mechanical specs and aesthetic 

Bentley created these models to honour the achievements of the original cars 

The Speed Six car came with a high-performance version of the six-and-a-half litre engine which won the Le Mans in 1929 and 1930

The racing version of the Speed Six had a wheelbase of 3,353 mm

The model generated power output of 200 bhp

The car had a top speed of 201 kmph

Bentley will make only 12 units of these cars

All the units have already been reserved and each unit is priced at 1.5 million pounds  
