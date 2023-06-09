The top-10 best-selling cars in India in May

Published Jun 09, 2023

Ertiga continues to find a place in the top-10 list in the month of May. Maruti sold 10,500 units of the MPV

Punch continues to punch big and Tata Motors sold 11,100 units of the car in May

Sedans may be in the slow lane but there is no stopping Dzire's popularity. Maruti sold 11,300 units of the car last month

Eeco too remains a firm favourite with 12,800 units being sold

The updated Brezza is powering ahead in sales charts and Maruti sold 13,398 units of the sub-compact SUV

Nexon, however, has a power up and Tata sold 14,423 units of the vehicle

Creta is the hot favourite among SUVs and Hyundai sold 14,449 units of the model

WagonR fell from its top position to take the number 3 spot with 16,300 units selling last month

Maruti Suzuki Swift took the second spot with 17,300 units sold

The top spot was snatched by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback with 18,700 units rolling off showrooms

