The top-10 best-selling cars in India in May

Ertiga continues to find a place in the top-10 list in the month of May. Maruti sold 10,500 units of the MPV
Punch continues to punch big and Tata Motors sold 11,100 units of the car in May
Sedans may be in the slow lane but there is no stopping Dzire's popularity. Maruti sold 11,300 units of the car last month
Eeco too remains a firm favourite with 12,800 units being sold
The updated Brezza is powering ahead in sales charts and Maruti sold 13,398 units of the sub-compact SUV
Nexon, however, has a power up and Tata sold 14,423 units of the vehicle
Creta is the hot favourite among SUVs and Hyundai sold 14,449 units of the model
WagonR fell from its top position to take the number 3 spot with 16,300 units selling last month