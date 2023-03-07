The perfect car for Holi? This EV concept is a colour riot

The BMW i Vision Dee is a concept electric vehicle which has an innovative design

The concept EV features full-colour E Ink technology that enables it to sport about 32 colours

The electric car also promises to offer digital emotional experience to the user

Surprised? Read on as we are not done yet!

BMW, with its aim to establish a strong bond between the owner and the car, wants to blur the line between software and hardware with this creation

The car can talk to the driver and also express moods such as joy, astonishment or approval visually

It can also project an image of the driver’s avatar onto the side window to further personalise the interior

The BMW i Vision Dee is another step for the Bavarian automaker on the road to the Neue Klasse which is basically development of the brand's next generation models

BMW's all next generation models will sport head-up-display which will extend across the full width of the windscreen
