BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet  

BMW has launched its highly tested iX5 Hydrogen model as a fleet
About 100 units of this car will be employed around the globe for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups
This will help people to gauge the characteristics and functionality of the car directly
The iX5 Hydrogen comes with hydrogen fuel cell system which makes continuous output of 170 hp
The hydrogen that goes into the cell system is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic
The car promises a range of 504 km if powered by almost six kilograms of hydrogen
This model emits water vapour
The car is being built at the Bavarian automaker's pilot plant at its Research and Innovation Centre in Munich
Apart from EVs, the company is also pushing hydrogen fuel cell technology for emission-free mobility