The black colour of vehicle tyres has a lot of mystery behind

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2022

Ever thought why the vehicle tyre colour is always black

The black colour of a tyre may be a negligible point for many, but there a some interesting reasons behind it

Main reason for black tyres is the chemical compound ‘carbon black

Carbon black is mixed with different components to create a stabilising material

The carbon black makes the colour of the tyres all-black

Black tyres ensures strength and durability enhancing safety of the vehicle

Black tyres may look boring, but they are definitely practical

Black tyres are way more easier to clean than colourful tyres

Cars with colourful tyres may exist but those are not considered for regular driving
Read more about tyres
Click Here