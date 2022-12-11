Ever thought why the vehicle tyre colour is always black
The black colour of a tyre may be a negligible point for many, but there a some interesting reasons behind it
Main reason for black tyres is the chemical compound ‘carbon black
Carbon black is mixed with different components to create a stabilising material
The carbon black makes the colour of the tyres all-black
Black tyres ensures strength and durability enhancing safety of the vehicle
Black tyres may look boring, but they are definitely practical
Black tyres are way more easier to clean than colourful tyres
Cars with colourful tyres may exist but those are not considered for regular driving