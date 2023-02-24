The most affordable Royal Enfield is selling like hot cakes

Launched six months ago, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is gaining positive traction
More than one lakh units of this model have been sold since it hit the market
It is the most affordable motorcycle from the two-wheeler manufacturer
The starting price of Hunter 350 motorcycle is ₹1.50 lakh
The bike comes in two variants, Metro and Retro
It is based on the brand's new J platform
it features a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor
Royal Enfield retails this model in Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Thailand as well