The most affordable Royal Enfield is selling like hot cakes

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 24, 2023

Launched six months ago, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is gaining positive traction

More than one lakh units of this model have been sold since it hit the market

It is the most affordable motorcycle from the two-wheeler manufacturer

The starting price of Hunter 350 motorcycle is 1.50 lakh

The bike comes in two variants, Metro and Retro

It is based on the brand's new J platform

it features a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor

Royal Enfield retails this model in Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Thailand as well
