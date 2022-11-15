The future is all about flying cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 15, 2022

The future of mobility is changing rapidly

If you are thinking it is all about EVs, then think again

Get ready to experience urban air mobility

Flying taxis and cars are soon going to take over the sky

Flying taxi pioneer Volocopterhas already started testing its vehicles 

Volocopte's flying taxis will be used in upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics   

Chinese firm Xpeng too conducted the first testing of its flying car, X2 in Dubai

India is also in the process of building its own urban air mobility service   

India is in talks with the US and Canada regarding the proposal 
To know more about flying cars
Click Here