The future is all about flying cars

The future of mobility is changing rapidly
If you are thinking it is all about EVs, then think again
Get ready to experience urban air mobility
Flying taxis and cars are soon going to take over the sky
Flying taxi pioneer Volocopterhas already started testing its vehicles
Volocopte's flying taxis will be used in upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics
Chinese firm Xpeng too conducted the first testing of its flying car, X2 in Dubai
India is also in the process of building its own urban air mobility service
India is in talks with the US and Canada regarding the proposal