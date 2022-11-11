HT Auto
Home Auto News Flying Taxi Pioneer Volocopter Wants To Be Tesla Of The Skies

Flying taxi pioneer Volocopter wants to be Tesla of the skies

Air-taxi pioneer Volocopter said it expects to remain independent until after its first commercial flights in 2024 despite regular interest from potential suitors, with a stock market listing likely the following year.
By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 18:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
VoloCity urban air taxi by Volocopter on display. The company aims to commercially launch the flying taxi in France during Paris Olympics 2024. (AFP)
VoloCity urban air taxi by Volocopter on display. The company aims to commercially launch the flying taxi in France during Paris Olympics 2024. (AFP)
VoloCity urban air taxi by Volocopter on display. The company aims to commercially launch the flying taxi in France during Paris Olympics 2024. (AFP)
VoloCity urban air taxi by Volocopter on display. The company aims to commercially launch the flying taxi in France during Paris Olympics 2024.

Air-taxi pioneer Volocopter GmbH said it expects to remain independent until after its first commercial flights in 2024 despite regular interest from potential suitors, with a stock market listing likely the following year.

Commencing passenger services in time for the Paris Olympics could hand the German startup a lead over rivals and help give it a valuation of €10 billion ($10.2 billion) or more, according to Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hoke.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

“Our shareholders invested with the target of an IPO," Hoke said at the launch of a so-called vertiport near Paris, where trials will be conducted before the games. “We believe we can be a double-digit billion-euro company."

Volocopter has eschewed a listing even though many of its closest rivals have gone down that path, with Britain’s Vertical Aerospace Ltd. and fellow German startup Lilium NV among a clutch of flying taxi companies to trade on New York’s Nasdaq exchange following mergers with blank-check companies.

Hoke said that Volocopter, which has so far raised cash solely through a series of funding rounds, is viewed as attractive by suitors seeking an easy way into a market that could become one of the most lucrative in aviation should it proliferate as forecast.

“We always get approached," the CEO said. “For the moment we prefer to be independent. We want to have agility and we want to bring models into the market."

Tesla Model

Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer, a former Daimler executive, said Volocopter will also be able to tap the potential of eVTOLs to be as revolutionary as Tesla Inc. cars once their size increases.

“Tesla started with a two-seater because the battery technology wasn’t there and now they are the most valuable car brand in the world," he said. “That’s where we want to go. "

Launch financing at Volocopter, which has almost 700 staff, has surpassed €500 million and the company is still raising cash, tapping $182 million from Saudi Arabia’s Neom, which is building a futuristic city on the Red Sea, and a fund backed by Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

“The best time for the IPO will be when we have the commercial license, when we have the first revenues, when we have the first profitability," Bauer said. No venue has yet been picked, and the timing will depend on market conditions, though could be held as soon as 2025, he said.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 18:06 PM IST
TAGS: Volocopter flying car flying taxi Tesla
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

New trade war? Tesla considers exporting China-made EVs to the US
New trade war? Tesla considers exporting China-made EVs to the US
Flying taxi pioneer Volocopter wants to be Tesla of the skies
Flying taxi pioneer Volocopter wants to be Tesla of the skies
Mahindra and Mahindra to sell its stake in Peugeot Motocycles
Mahindra and Mahindra to sell its stake in Peugeot Motocycles
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
Porsche to unveil 911 Dakar soon, will be off-road capable: Check details
Porsche to unveil 911 Dakar soon, will be off-road capable: Check details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city