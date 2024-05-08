The best-selling Rolls-Royce car gets facelift with new features 

Published May 08, 2024

Rolls-Royce has introduced the facelift version of Cullinan Series II

The luxury SUV comes with a a host of exterior and interior changes in its new iteration

The Cullinan Series II gets redesigned headlights with LED DRLs among major changes

The iconic pantheon grille on the SUV now comes with illumination feature 

The front bumper of the Cullinan has also been tweaked with sleek air intakes

One of the biggest changes inside is the new glass-panel fascia on the dashboard

The dual-screen setup is bespoke with a touch of retro feel through these round dials

The interior upholstery gets exquisite Duality Twill fabric crafted from bamboo

The SUV is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine generating 600 bhp and 900 Nm
