Tesla's tryst with India: A timeline of EV maker's long road so far 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 17, 2023

Tesla has been trying for nearly 3 years to enter the Indian EV space

Tesla has been trying to enter India since 2020. Elon Musk had hinted 2021 as the year of launch

Musk and Tesla team started lobbying in an attempt to reduce high import duty in India through 2021

In January, 2021, Tesla had even set up a team in India to look for showroom spaces

 Check product page

In July, 2021, Tesla was first reported to have sough reduction in import duties of vehicles to India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too had assured all help to Tesla only if it decides to make EVs in India

Around the same time, Tesla had received approval to launch around 7 electric cars in India

By August, 2021, Tesla had made it clear to India that high taxes will not make its business viable in the country

In May last year, Elon Musk made it clear that Tesla will not come to India saying 'no plant before selling cars'
Will Tesla ever come to India? Check reports claiming EV maker's relation with the Centre is thawing
Click Here