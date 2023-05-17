Tesla's tryst with India: A timeline of EV maker's long road so far 

Tesla has been trying for nearly 3 years to enter the Indian EV space
Tesla has been trying to enter India since 2020. Elon Musk had hinted 2021 as the year of launch
Musk and Tesla team started lobbying in an attempt to reduce high import duty in India through 2021
In January, 2021, Tesla had even set up a team in India to look for showroom spaces
In July, 2021, Tesla was first reported to have sough reduction in import duties of vehicles to India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too had assured all help to Tesla only if it decides to make EVs in India
Around the same time, Tesla had received approval to launch around 7 electric cars in India
By August, 2021, Tesla had made it clear to India that high taxes will not make its business viable in the country
In May last year, Elon Musk made it clear that Tesla will not come to India saying 'no plant before selling cars'