PepsiCo is one of the first customers of Tesla Semi electric truck
PepsiCo ordered 100 Tesla Semis in 2017
Tesla has already started delivering Semi electric trucks to PepsiCo
Tesla plans to deploy 15 Semis from Modesto and 21 from Sacramento plant in California
Tesla Semi has received orders from United Parcel Service and Sysco Corp as well
Tesla Semi is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world
The big electric truck has completed test run of 805 km on a single charge few days ago
Tesla Semi will have a shorter range version promising 480 km on a single charge
To support its fleet of Tesla Semi trucks, PepsiCo has invested in building charging infrastructure