A 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet will transport PepsiCo soft drinks

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2022

PepsiCo is one of the first customers of Tesla Semi electric truck

PepsiCo ordered 100 Tesla Semis in 2017

Tesla has already started delivering Semi electric trucks to PepsiCo

Tesla plans to deploy 15 Semis from Modesto and 21 from Sacramento plant in California

Tesla Semi has received orders from United Parcel Service and Sysco Corp as well

Tesla Semi is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world

The big electric truck has completed test run of 805 km on a single charge few days ago

Tesla Semi will have a shorter range version promising 480 km on a single charge

To support its fleet of Tesla Semi trucks, PepsiCo has invested in building charging infrastructure
Read more about Tesla Semi
Click Here