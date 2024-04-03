The EV maker reclaimed the crown from BYD amid a lot of disruptions
The US-based EV manufacturer's sales has plunged by about 9% in January-March quarter 2024 over the same period a year ago
Tesla delivered 386,810 electric cars in last three months, down from 423,000 cars delivered in Q1 2023
This comes at a time when the global EV market witnessed a slump in sales
Despite tough competition, slumping EV demand, Tesla has been able to continue its dominance in the global EV market
Meanwhile, Tesla's closest competitor BYD has also registered a major sales drop in Q1 2024
BYD sold 300,114 EVs in last quarter, down by 43% from Q4 2023 when it sold 526,409 units
Tesla taking back the sales crown illustrates its global clout will not be easily challenged
The OEM is significantly increasing production to ramp up speed of delivery, which would further help it to continue dominance