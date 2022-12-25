Tesla Model Y has become Norway's bestselling car in 2022
The EV has beaten Volkswagen Beetle's 1969 record in Norway
Tesla Model Y has sold nearly 17,000 cars in Norway in 2022, with few more days to go
Previously, Volkswagen Beetle sold 16,699 cars in Norway in 1969
Tesla sold almost 4,000 cars in the country in December 2022
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's bestselling model around the world
One in every new car sold in Norway is a Tesla Model
Norway is one of the key markets for Tesla
Tesla Model Y alone has around 10% market share in Norway's car market