Tesla Model Y beats Volkswagen Beetle

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2022

Tesla Model Y has become Norway's bestselling car in 2022

The EV has beaten Volkswagen Beetle's 1969 record in Norway

Tesla Model Y has sold nearly 17,000 cars in Norway in 2022, with few more days to go

Previously, Volkswagen Beetle sold 16,699 cars in Norway in 1969

Tesla sold almost 4,000 cars in the country in December 2022

Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's bestselling model around the world

One in every new car sold in Norway is a Tesla Model

Norway is one of the key markets for Tesla

Tesla Model Y alone has around 10% market share in Norway's car market
