Tesla gets robots to produce Cybertruck

As per reports, Tesla has taken delivery of numerous Kuka robots to finally build...
...its much-awaited electric truck, Cybertruck
Kuka robots are industrial arm robots which are mainly used in production
Tesla showcased the Cybertruck back in 2019
The production of this electric vehicle has faced multiple delays
The electric pickup truck is entering production later next year
Elon Musk stated earlier that the final design of the Cybertruck has been locked
The price of the EV is also likely to change
The Tesla Cybertruck has received over 1.6 million bookings
It is also one of the most anticipated EVs of the year, as per data