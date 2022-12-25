Tesla gets robots to produce Cybertruck

As per reports, Tesla has taken delivery of numerous Kuka robots to finally build...

...its much-awaited electric truck, Cybertruck

Kuka robots are industrial arm robots which are mainly used in production

Tesla showcased the Cybertruck back in 2019

The production of this electric vehicle has faced multiple delays

The electric pickup truck is entering production later next year

Elon Musk stated earlier that the final design of the Cybertruck has been locked

The price of the EV is also likely to change

The Tesla Cybertruck has received over 1.6 million bookings

It is also one of the most anticipated EVs of the year, as per data
