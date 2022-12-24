These Tesla EVs top list of world's most awaited EVs

Do you know that there is list for world's most anticipated EVs?
A UK-based leasing comparison platform collected data from Google searches to ascertain the most awaited to the most desired EVs around the world
And, Tesla Roadster tops that list!
Tesla Roadster is the most awaited electric car in 2022 as there have been queries of nearly seven million related to it
Following the electric car is the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019
After much delay, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally entering production later next year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the Cybertruck will come with new features