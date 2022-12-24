These Tesla EVs top list of world's most awaited EVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 24, 2022

Do you know that there is list for world's most anticipated EVs? 

A UK-based leasing comparison platform collected data from Google searches to ascertain the most awaited to the most desired EVs around the world

And, Tesla Roadster tops that list!

Tesla Roadster is the most awaited electric car in 2022 as there have been queries of nearly seven million related to it

Following the electric car is the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019

After much delay, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally entering production later next year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the Cybertruck will come with new features 
Know more about Tesla
Click Here