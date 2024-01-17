Tata Punch EV launched in India: Five big highlights

Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹11 lakh, going up to ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Based on the Pure EV architecture, Punch EV is positioned above Tiago EV in the company EV portfolio
The EV comes with two battery pack options - a 25 kWh battery that claims to offer 315 kms and another 35 kWh pack that boasts of 421 km range
There are also two motor options - a 60 kW unit and a more capable 90 kW motor
In the cabin, there are two screens, each measuring 10.25 inches. The two-spoke steering has an illuminated Tata logo
The feature list includes front ventilated seats, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay...
...sunroof, connected apps and more