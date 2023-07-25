Tata Motors' second vehicle scrapping facility takes shape

Published Jul 25, 2023

 The new facility is located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

It has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect'

It has a capacity of dismantling 10,000 vehicles per year

  It can scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands

 The vehicle scrappage unit comes as a fully digital facility

It can dismantle components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases

 Each vehicle goes through a meticulous documentation process before being dismantled

 The OEM's first such facility was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan

 It has a capacity of dismantling 15,000 vehicles per year
