Tata Motors' second vehicle scrapping facility takes shape

The new facility is located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
It has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect'
It has a capacity of dismantling 10,000 vehicles per year
It can scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands
The vehicle scrappage unit comes as a fully digital facility
It can dismantle components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases
Each vehicle goes through a meticulous documentation process before being dismantled
The OEM's first such facility was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan
It has a capacity of dismantling 15,000 vehicles per year