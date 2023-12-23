Check out Tata Motors’ first EV-only showrooms in Gurugram 

Tata Motors’ EV division Tata.ev, recently launched its first showrooms dedicated to selling electric vehicles
The first two Tata.ev showrooms were inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana
Tata will retail the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV from the new showrooms, while the Punch EV, Harrier EV and Curvv EV will join the stable soon
The first two Tata EV showrooms in Gurugram will begin operations on January 7, 2024
The company will roll out the EV-only dealerships in more cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai over the next 12-18 months
The new EV dealerships are tech-enabled and promise a commitment towards sustainability right from the construction to everyday operations
The new Tata EV dealerships will have a separate workshop to meet the after-sales needs of customers
Tata also plans to drive more community initiatives at the showrooms bringing EV owners together. It will also accept recyclable waste from customers
Electric vehicles currently contribute 15% of the total volume and 20% of the revenue at Tata Motors