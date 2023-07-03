Tata Motors, Mahindra pushing to employ more women in shop floors 

The initiative is a bid to enhance employee diversity across factories
Tata Motors currently employs 4,500 women working in shop floors across its six factories
It has an all-women line at its Pune facility with over 1,500 members
These women produce Harrier and Safari SUVs at Tata Motor's Pune plant
Mahindra currently employs 1,202 women across its manufacturing plants
These women are involved in core activities like welding, robotics loading, vehicle assembly, etc
Ashok Leyland employs 991 women at its seven different manufacturing plants
It has an all-women assembly line of 120 members at its Hosur plant
Hero MotoCorp employs over 1,500 women employees on shop floors