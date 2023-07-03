Tata Motors, Mahindra pushing to employ more women in shop floors 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 03, 2023

The initiative is a bid to enhance employee diversity across factories

Tata Motors currently employs 4,500 women working in shop floors across its six factories

It has an all-women line at its Pune facility with over 1,500 members

These women produce Harrier and Safari SUVs at Tata Motor's Pune plant

 Check product page

Mahindra currently employs 1,202 women across its manufacturing plants

These women are involved in core activities like welding, robotics loading, vehicle assembly, etc

Ashok Leyland employs 991 women at its seven different manufacturing plants

It has an all-women assembly line of 120 members at its Hosur plant

Hero MotoCorp employs over 1,500 women employees on shop floors
For detailed report...
Click Here