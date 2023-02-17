Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now! 

Published Feb 17, 2023

Tata Motors announces that Harrier SUV will come with ADAS

Advanced driver-assistance System or ADAS in the SUV comes with numerous features

The SUV offers Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Rear Collision Warning among others

The Harrier also gets six-speed automatic transmission unit

Tata Motors has opened bookings for this updated version of the mid-size SUV

Till now, Tata Harrier offered a manual gearbox & a TC 

The transmission gets paired with a Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 phase 2 diesel engine

The engine generates power up to 167 hp and 360 Nm of torque
