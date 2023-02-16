Bookings for Tata Harrier SUV with ADAS, 6-speed AT now open

Tata Harrier is one of the strongest players in the mid-size SUV space and has found many takers despite giving petrol engines a skip entirely. Its strong road presence, dominant exterior styling, relatively spacious cabin and a five-star safety rating are some of the key highlights. And now, Tata Motors has opened bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System and six-speed automatic transmission which was showcased at Auto Expo in January.

The new Tata Harrier now boasts of a number of ADAS highlights which include Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. The SUV continues to get six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Additionally, Tata Harrier has also been updated with a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Thus far, only a manual gearbox and a torque converter were available on the vehicle. The transmission comes mated to a Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 phase 2 diesel engine which offers around 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

Similar Products Find more Cars Tata Harrier 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl ₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Tata Harrier 2023 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual ₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier Ev | Electric | Automatic ₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Tata Safari 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl ₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl ₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl ₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Bookings for the updated Tata Harrier are now open and the SUV continues to be offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey. Tata Harrier rivals XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, among others.

First Published Date: