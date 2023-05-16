Tata Harrier, Safari available with discounts of up to 35,000 in May

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 16, 2023

Both the SUVs are being offered with exchange bonus of 25,000...

 ...and corporate discount of up to 10,000

Tata Motors is offering discounts on some of its other models as well

Tiago is up for sale at a discount of up to 35,000 in May, depending on variants

Benefits include cash discount worth 15,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000

There is also corporate discount of 3,000 available

All variants of Tata Tigor are available with discounts of up to 40,000

Tata Altroz gets benefits of up to 30,000 in May, depending on variants

Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount
Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs do not get any discounts this month. For more...
