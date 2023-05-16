Tata Harrier, Safari available with discounts of up to 35,000 in May

Both the SUVs are being offered with exchange bonus of ₹25,000...
...and corporate discount of up to ₹10,000
Tata Motors is offering discounts on some of its other models as well
Tiago is up for sale at a discount of up to ₹35,000 in May, depending on variants
Benefits include cash discount worth ₹15,000 and exchange bonus of ₹10,000
There is also corporate discount of ₹3,000 available
All variants of Tata Tigor are available with discounts of up to ₹40,000
Tata Altroz gets benefits of up to ₹30,000 in May, depending on variants
Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount