Tata Motors has launched the Harrier SUV facelift with a host of updates

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 21, 2023

With this launch, Tata Motors has re-energised Harrier's rivalry with Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, Mg Hector and Mahindra XUV700

The SUV comes priced competitively against its rivals and with the updates it has become more appealing to the consumers

Here is a quick price comparison between Tata Harrier facelift and its rivals

Tata Harrier SUV facelift is priced between 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

Mahindra XUV700 comes priced between 14.03 lakh and 26.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Alcazar is available between 16.78 lakh and 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector is priced between 14.73 lakh and 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep Compass SUV is available between 20.49 lakh and 32.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV700 is the only model that comes cheaper than the Harrier
Check more on Tata Harrier facelift
Click Here