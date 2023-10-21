With this launch, Tata Motors has re-energised Harrier's rivalry with Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, Mg Hector and Mahindra XUV700
The SUV comes priced competitively against its rivals and with the updates it has become more appealing to the consumers
Here is a quick price comparison between Tata Harrier facelift and its rivals
Tata Harrier SUV facelift is priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV700 comes priced between ₹14.03 lakh and ₹26.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Alcazar is available between ₹16.78 lakh and ₹21.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Hector is priced between ₹14.73 lakh and ₹21.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jeep Compass SUV is available between ₹20.49 lakh and ₹32.07 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV700 is the only model that comes cheaper than the Harrier