Tata Harrier facelift SUV launched with fresh design, more features

It has been priced between 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bookings for the SUV have already been opened

The facelift SUV comes with a heavily redesigned front fascia and revamped interior

The vertically oriented LED headlamps and LED fog lamps give the car a completely fresh look

 At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights and updated bumper

The revamped interior gets a free-standing 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment

Other features include a 10-speaker JBL audio system and powered, ventilated front seats

Safety highlights include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS 

The SUV's 2.0-litre diesel engine has been upgraded to comply with the BS 6 Phase-2 emission norms
