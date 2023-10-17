Tata Harrier facelift SUV launched with fresh design, more features

It has been priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Bookings for the SUV have already been opened
The facelift SUV comes with a heavily redesigned front fascia and revamped interior
The vertically oriented LED headlamps and LED fog lamps give the car a completely fresh look
At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights and updated bumper
The revamped interior gets a free-standing 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment
Other features include a 10-speaker JBL audio system and powered, ventilated front seats
Safety highlights include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS
The SUV's 2.0-litre diesel engine has been upgraded to comply with the BS 6 Phase-2 emission norms