Tata Motors is set to launch Harrier facelift on October 17

Published Oct 16, 2023

The Tata Harrier facelift comes with a wide range of updates inside out

Here are some key facts bout the all-new Tata Harrier facelift

The SUV comes available in seven different exterior colours including three new ones

It gets a host of new styling elements including connected LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, new grille, new black alloy wheels

The updated SUV comes with a revised and renamed trim lineup as well, which include Pure, Adventure, Smart, Fearless and Dark

Completely redesigned dashboard with updated larger touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster add zing to Harrier

A new steering wheel with touch panels and an illuminated brand logo is there

New Harrier gets wide range of safety features including seven airbags, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, TPMS

The new Harrier comes with ADAS that combines more than 11 functions
