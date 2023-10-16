The Tata Harrier facelift comes with a wide range of updates inside out
Here are some key facts bout the all-new Tata Harrier facelift
The SUV comes available in seven different exterior colours including three new ones
It gets a host of new styling elements including connected LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, new grille, new black alloy wheels
The updated SUV comes with a revised and renamed trim lineup as well, which include Pure, Adventure, Smart, Fearless and Dark
Completely redesigned dashboard with updated larger touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster add zing to Harrier
A new steering wheel with touch panels and an illuminated brand logo is there
New Harrier gets wide range of safety features including seven airbags, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, TPMS
The new Harrier comes with ADAS that combines more than 11 functions