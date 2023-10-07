Tata Harrier facelift debuts. Check booking price, features and other details

Tata Motors has taken the covers off the 2023 Harrier SUV ahead of launch
The new Harrier comes with several updates in its new avatar, but offers the same old engine
20203 Harrier gets a new face with updated grille, redesigned LED headlights and connected DRLs
At the sides, the Harrier will offer redesigned alloy wheels measuring up to 19 inches
At the rear, Harrier gets connected LED taillights and an updated bumper as well
The interior of the Harrier has also undergone several changes including new features
There is a new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with touch-based HVAC controls
The updated two-spoke steering wheel has backlit panel showing mounted controls and Tata logo
The driver seat will come with multiple electronically adjustable settings
2023 Harrier will also come with ADAS technology, offering 11 advanced safety features