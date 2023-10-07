Tata Harrier facelift debuts. Check booking price, features and other details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 07, 2023

Tata Motors has taken the covers off the 2023 Harrier SUV ahead of launch

The new Harrier comes with several updates in its new avatar, but offers the same old engine

20203 Harrier gets a new face with updated grille, redesigned LED headlights and connected DRLs

At the sides, the Harrier will offer redesigned alloy wheels measuring up to 19 inches

 Check product page

At the rear, Harrier gets connected LED taillights and an updated bumper as well

The interior of the Harrier has also undergone several changes including new features

There is a new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with touch-based HVAC controls

The updated two-spoke steering wheel has backlit panel showing mounted controls and Tata logo

The driver seat will come with multiple electronically adjustable settings

2023 Harrier will also come with ADAS technology, offering 11 advanced safety features
Planning to buy the new Tata Nexon SUV? Check out how it looks and drives in this quick video
Click Here