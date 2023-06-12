Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG: What's your pick?

Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG car space in India
It gives a major competition to the Maruti Baleno CNG
While both are almost similar in dimensions, Baleno CNG gets a longer wheelbase
Baleno CNG is priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
Altroz iCNG is priced between ₹7.55 lakh and ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Altroz CNG gets a fuel economy of 19.33 km/kg
It gets a 1.2-l petrol unit paired with a CNG kit
The engine under its hood churns out 72 ph of power and 103 Nm of torque
Baleno CNG gets a fuel economy of 30.61 km/kg