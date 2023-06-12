Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG: What's your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 12, 2023

Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG car space in India

 It gives a major competition to the Maruti Baleno CNG

While both are almost similar in dimensions, Baleno CNG gets a longer wheelbase

Baleno CNG is priced between 8.35 lakh and 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

Altroz iCNG is priced between 7.55 lakh and 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Altroz CNG gets a fuel economy of 19.33 km/kg

It gets a 1.2-l petrol unit paired with a CNG kit

The engine under its hood churns out 72 ph of power and 103 Nm of torque

Baleno CNG gets a fuel economy of 30.61 km/kg
For detailed report...
Click Here