Take a quick look at top 10 best-selling scooters in India in last fiscal

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 30, 2023

SIAM has released the list of best-selling scooters of 2022-2023

Honda Activa rules the list with 21.50 lakh units sold

 TVS Jupiter is on the second place with 7.30 lakh units sold

Third place is taken by Suzuki Access with 4.99 lakh units sold

 Check product page

TVS Ntorq grabbed the fourth position with 2.91 lakh units sold

 Honda Dio sold 2.53 lakh units, sitting at the fifth position

 Sixth and seventh places were taken by Pleasure and Destini 125, both from Hero MotoCorp

The manufacturer sold 1.70 lakh units of Pleasure and 1.28 lakh of Destini 125

In eighth place is the Suzuki Burgman with 1.20 lakh units sold
TVS iQube Electric stood at the ninth position while Yamaha Ray settled at the tenth. For more... 
Click Here