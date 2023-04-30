Take a quick look at top 10 best-selling scooters in India in last fiscal

SIAM has released the list of best-selling scooters of 2022-2023
Honda Activa rules the list with 21.50 lakh units sold
TVS Jupiter is on the second place with 7.30 lakh units sold
Third place is taken by Suzuki Access with 4.99 lakh units sold
TVS Ntorq grabbed the fourth position with 2.91 lakh units sold
Honda Dio sold 2.53 lakh units, sitting at the fifth position
Sixth and seventh places were taken by Pleasure and Destini 125, both from Hero MotoCorp
The manufacturer sold 1.70 lakh units of Pleasure and 1.28 lakh of Destini 125
In eighth place is the Suzuki Burgman with 1.20 lakh units sold