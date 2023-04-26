Swap and go in six seconds: Gogoro's battery swapping service comes to India

Gogoro has launched six battery swapping stations in Delhi NCR as well as its 'smart' scooters
Four battery-swapping stations are located in Gurugram and two in Delhi
These are a part of a pilot in partnership with Zypp Electric
Gogoro's battery swapping stations are claimed to be weather-proof
Each station is claimed to be capable of more than 200 battery swaps daily
These stations will be modular in nature to fit in different places
They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours
Battery swapping is claimed to take just six seconds at these stations
The stations run on software that can manage the hardware