Swap and go in six seconds: Gogoro's battery swapping service comes to India

Published Apr 26, 2023

Gogoro has launched six battery swapping stations in Delhi NCR as well as its 'smart' scooters

Four battery-swapping stations are located in Gurugram and two in Delhi 

These are a part of a pilot in partnership with Zypp Electric

Gogoro's battery swapping stations are claimed to be weather-proof

Each station is claimed to be capable of more than 200 battery swaps daily

These stations will be modular in nature to fit in different places

They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours

Battery swapping is claimed to take just six seconds at these stations

The stations run on software that can manage the hardware
The software can also keep a constant check on how the batteries are operating. Click for more
