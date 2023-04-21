Suzuki V-Strom SX becomes company's seven millionth unit in India

Published Apr 21, 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a major production milestone of rolling out its seven millionth unit

The celebratory unit - a V-Strom SX - was painted in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour

 It was rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram 

The milestone comes 17 years after the company started operations in India

Its India portfolio currently has products such as V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF

Bigger bikes include Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT and Katana

V-Strom SX was launched by the company last fiscal year

The bike is touted for its versatility and has been designed for daily commute

It has a slim exterior shape and compact engine wrapped in a ‘protector-like’ shell
 The chassis is well rounded and forms the backbone of the V-Strom SX. Click for more
