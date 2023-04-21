Suzuki V-Strom SX becomes company's seven millionth unit in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a major production milestone of rolling out its seven millionth unit
The celebratory unit - a V-Strom SX - was painted in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour
It was rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram
The milestone comes 17 years after the company started operations in India
Its India portfolio currently has products such as V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF
Bigger bikes include Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT and Katana
V-Strom SX was launched by the company last fiscal year
The bike is touted for its versatility and has been designed for daily commute
It has a slim exterior shape and compact engine wrapped in a ‘protector-like’ shell