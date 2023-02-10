Suzuki launches updated Gixxer range. Check out here

Suzuki Motorcycles updates its Gixxer lineup
The company offers models namely Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF
The price range begins from ₹1.40 lakh and goes up to ₹2.02 lakh
The bikes come in nine different colours including three matte editions
The top trim comes with a 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected engine
The basic variant offers a 155 cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine
The range comes with Suzuki Ride connect feature now
It offers Bluetooth-enabled digital console which has turn navigation, incoming call alert and missed call notification among many