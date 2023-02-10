Suzuki launches updated Gixxer range. Check out here

Suzuki Motorcycles updates its Gixxer lineup 

The company offers models namely Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF 

The price range begins from 1.40 lakh and goes up to 2.02 lakh

The bikes come in nine different colours including three matte editions

The top trim comes with a 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected engine

The basic variant offers a 155 cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine

The range comes with Suzuki Ride connect feature now

It offers Bluetooth-enabled digital console which has turn navigation, incoming call alert and missed call notification among many
